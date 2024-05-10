Advertisement

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves' professional collaboration on 1994 film Speed, left both with what has shaped up to be a lifelong friendship. The two collaborated once again for 1997 film Speed 2: Cruise Control, followed by their third and final film so far, The Lake House which released almost a decade later in 2006. Never mind the decades past, Sandra and Keanu are as eager to still work with one another - more specifically, on a third Speed film.

Is Speed 3 in the works?



Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves marked a joint appearance for an episode of the 50 MPH podcast - a show entirely dedicated to the making of Speed. When the topic of a potential Speed 3 was breached by host Kris Tapley, Sandra was all game for it. She said, "Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera," Bullock. Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Maybe"

Keanu Reeves too was all on board right away, for a third Speed film - with Sandra in tow of course. Speaking to the actress, also his long time friend, he said, "It does feel like it’s...there is a siren call to it. I think I would love to work with you again before our eyes close. We’d freakin’ knock it out of the park." More than the film however, both actors fixated more on the idea of working with one another.

Sandra Bullock recalls filming for Speed as a wholesome time in her life



Sandra as a matter of fact, affirmed how a third Speed film should be made, just for the sake of "taking (her) down memory lane". While the premise of the Speed franchise is high on adrenaline, Sandra's takeaway from shooting for the films were sweet memories which left her with a "full heart" on recollection.

She said, "I mean, I realize how much I block out and it’s nice to reflect on something that’s sweet. There’s not a lot of sweet, but, I just now I’m sort of filled with a full heart. I’m a little weepy, you know? It was a good time. It was a really good time. And we were very lucky. I was very lucky on many levels." Both Speed and Speed 2: Cruise Control can be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.