Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor kickstarted their romance in December of 2015, a relationship which has evidently stood the test of time, coming up on a decade soon. However, Sarah and Holland are yet to move in together, something which is not even on the cards for consideration. Paulson recently revealed the reason behind this decision of theirs.

Why have Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor not moved in together yet?



Sarah Paulson's recent appearance on the SmartLess podcast, saw her open up about her and girlfriend Holland Taylor retaining their individual spaces, despite having been with each other for almost a decade. She said, "Yeah, we don’t live together. That’s the secret to it. We spend plenty of time together, but we don’t live in the same house."

While this arrangement may strike many as odd, Sarah and Holland are perfectly comfortable with it, as it tends to fulfill their emotional needs without creating an atmosphere where they are obligated to be around one another all the time. She elaborated how they have "been together for a long time now. And part of it has to do with, we’re together when we want to be and we’re not when we don’t."

Sarah Paulson shares how Holland Taylor is not entirely comfortable with cohabitation



Paulson went onto explain how while Holland is her third long-term relationship, the same does not hold true for Holland. She said, "Holland, before me, hasn’t been in a ton of long-term relationships, whereas Holland is my third. I tend to do that and have more experience doing that, Holland hasn’t."

Considering Holland is 81 years of age, and does not hold much experience in long-term relationships, adapting to cohabitation this late, is not something that either want to push ahead. She added, "So to get to be her age and sort of not having really cohabited with someone for a long time - I think it was a lot to sort of have me and all my me-ness in her space."