Eugene Levy, mostly known for his stint in the American Pie film series, got a huge comeback with the CBC sitcom Schitt's Creek, which he co-created and co-starred in with his son Dan Levy. It became a cultural phenomenon when it was brought to the United States by Netflix and the actor has seen a significant rise in fame. Although Levy keeps taking on prominent roles in shows like the upcoming Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building, he admits he is beginning to see his career as an entertainer coming to an end.

Eugene Levy suggests retiring from acting

In a conversation with The Independent, Levy revealed that he would soon stop performing as an actor. The Reluctant Traveler star said, "I’m not afraid of retirement. I love it when I have nothing on the agenda, I really do. I love getting up and the only big decision is where to go for lunch. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

Levy clarified that he is looking for shorter-term projects that fit in better with his present schedule instead of ones that need a lot of time. The actor stated, “I’ll take on jobs that I find really interesting, and jobs that won’t be too time-consuming — but I don’t think I’d get into another series where you’re working six days a week for five months straight. Not ruling anything out. Including retirement, but I think there’s still a few jobs in me left.”

Eugene Levy receives star on the Walk of Fame

Earlier this month, Levy got his star on the Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The ceremony commenced with his daughter Sarah Levy introducing her father. Catherine O'Hara, Levy's long-time colleague on Schitt's Creek, took the baton from Sarah, sharing a beautiful tribute for the actor.

She talked about Levy's dry sense of humour - an appropriate parallel for his infamous Schitt's Creek character Johnny Rose. Not just that, O'Hara also said she indirectly owes much of the good work in her career to Levy.