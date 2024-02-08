Updated January 14th, 2024 at 22:27 IST
Scream Star Neve Campbell Has Not Given Up On The Idea Of Returning To Franchise Amid Fallout
Scream franchise veteran Neve Campbell has expressed being open to the idea of returning for the next installment, after a rather public exit in 2022.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
The Scream franchise has been going through a period of turmoil, what with its next installment left hanging in the lurch. The unraveling began with Melissa Barrera being removed from the project over her social media posts regarding the Israel-Hamas war. The franchise's new face, Jenna Ortega walked out a month later followed by director Christopher Landon who called the experience a "nightmare". As the future of the Scream franchise now remains unsure, franchise veteran Neve Campbell says she has not entirely given up on the possibility of returning as Sidney Prescott.
Neve Campbell to return as Sidney Prescott?
Neve Campbell appears ready to possibly mark her return to the Scream franchise. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Neve Campbell has said she would not be surprised to receive a call from the makers - a sentiment echoed by series creator Kevin Williamson.
She said, "I know things are spinning at the moment and I would imagine they are spinning at the top trying to figure out what they’re going to do. I would not be surprised to get a call." The last film from the franchise, Scream VI, released back in March of 2023.
Why did Neve Campbell leave the Scream franchise?
The primary reason behind Neve Campbell's exit from the Scream franchise was complications over gender disparity and equal pay. Neve's exit from the franchise made for a rather public spat in June of 2022. However, the actress has previously too clarified how the decision did not necessarily come from a place of ego as much as it did from a sense of wanting to stand up for what she felt was right.
She said, "Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."
