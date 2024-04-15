Advertisement

Selena Gomez does not want any unnecessary crossovers as she enjoys her romance with Benny Blanco. The singer and actress recently addressed speculations over her reported romantic involvement with John Kennedy Schlossberg. Schlossberg is the grandson of the former President of the United States John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

Selena Gomez shuts down rumours of romance with John Kennedy Schlossberg



Earlier this month, an Instagram fan handle for Selena Gomez shared a snapshot of tabloid claims linking Selena with Schlossberg. The 'update' also asserted, in a derogatory tone, how Schlossberg had reportedly "promised her the White House and she fell for it".

While the reported romance was dated back to 2020-2021, Selena shut any speculation down immediately. Taking to the comment section, Selena simply wrote, "never met this human sorry" The same handle followed up on their update, sharing Selena's comment as a highlight to detract any more gossip around this romance that never took place. Selena has been linked with several showbiz personalities over the year. Some notable names include Zedd, Charlie Puth, The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart and Zayn Malik.

Selena Gomez says she has found a respectful love with Benny Blanco

During a recent media interaction, a gushing Selena opened up about romance in general, indirectly referring to Benny Blanco. The singer reflected how dating someone from the same industry ensures they understand her pressures in a much more real manner. She said, "Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you. And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in".

Selena further added how having Blanco as a partner, makes her feel safe - the "safest" she has ever felt. She added, "...But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome".