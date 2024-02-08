Advertisement

Selena Gomez recently announced a social media break on her Instagram Stories. This decision came amid brewing drama involving actor Timothée Chalamet, and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner during the Golden Globes 2024.

In a heartfelt Instagram Stories video, Selena shared a touching moment of Benny Blanco interacting with kids, emphasizing her commitment to stepping away from social media. Her caption read, "I'm off social media for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters."

Selena Gomez makes swift return to Instagram after announcing break I Image / X I goldenglobesawards

Selena Gomez makes Social Media comeback in less than 24 hours

Surprisingly, Selena's social media hiatus lasted less than a day. On Thursday, she returned to Instagram to promote her new cooking video with renowned chef Gordon Ramsay. In an Instagram Stories snappet, she wrote, "Gordon Ramsay stepped into my kitchen and showed me how to make an amazing breakfast burger." The full video was shared on Gordon's YouTube channel, showcasing the duo preparing a delightful breakfast together in Selena's kitchen.

Selena Gomez makes Social Media comeback in less than 24 hours I Image/ Instagram I Selenagomez

What was the Golden Globes Drama ?

The drama unfolded when a video surfaced showing Selena and Taylor engaged in a conversation during a Golden Globes ad break. Speculation arose about a selfie request involving Timothée Chalamet, allegedly denied by Kylie Jenner. Addressing the rumors, Selena clarified in the comments of an E! News Instagram post, stating, "Nooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone's business."

What was the Golden Globes Drama ? I Image/ X I goldenglobesawards

Later, Actor Timothée Chalamet also addressed the situation in a viral video, affirming that there was no rift between Selena and Kylie Jenner, emphasizing, "we’re all good."

This isn't the first time Selena has taken a temporary break from social media. In November, she announced her departure from Instagram due to the Israel-Palestine conflict backlash, expressing distress about the ongoing situation. Despite sparking mixed reactions upon her return to the platform, Selena remains committed to prioritizing her mental well-being amidst public scrutiny.