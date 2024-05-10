Advertisement

Selena Gomez has shared a cryptic post today, Thursday, shortly after Justin Bieber and his wife Hailer announced pregnancy. The singer, who is currently dating Benny Blanco, previously dated Justin and were in a serious relationship before Baby singer cheated on her.

A look at Selena Gomez's cryptic post

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Selena shared a monochrome photo in which she and her boyfriend Benny's faces are not visible. However, we can see their hands intertwined, while Selena sported a ring. She skipped the caption and let the image do all the talking. The post came just hours after Justin officially confirmed Hailey's pregnancy on Instagram.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Justin and Selena dated each other for almost eight years starting from 2010. A few months after parting ways with Selena, Justin married Hailey. However, it seems there is no bad blood between Selena and Hailey as in 2022, the duo happily posed together during the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ event in Los Angeles.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber expecting their first child

He shared a video and series of photos in which Hailey is flaunting her baby bump. The video reveals that the couple renewed their wedding vows recently. For the occasion, Hailey wore a white-laced wedding gown, while Justin was dressed casually. According to a report in TMZ, Hailey is in her third trimester.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in New York. The couple got married two months after their hush-hush engagement. Days later they hosted a lavish ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina, where they exchanged vows against the sunset in the presence of close friends and family.

