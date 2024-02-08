English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Selena Gomez takes break from social media amid Golden Globes gossip

Selena Gomez opts for another social media break amid the ongoing Golden Globes gossip. The singer said she wants to focus on what 'really' matters.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Selena Gomez takes social media break
Selena Gomez takes social media break | Image:Image/ X I goldenglobes2023
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Selena Gomez recently made headlines not just for her appearance at the Golden Globes but also for her decision to take a break from social media once again. The actor-singer decided to do so amid a recent buzz caused by a video showing her gossiping with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry during the Golden Globes. Selena took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a video featuring her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, and announced her hiatus from social media.

Selena Gomez announces Social Media hiatus 

In an Instagram Story video, Selena showcased an endearing moment of Benny Blanco interacting with kids, expressing her decision to step away from social media for some time. Her caption read, "I'm off social media for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters." This announcement comes amid the aftermath of the Golden Globes where a video surfaced showcasing Selena and Taylor Swift engaged in a conversation during an ad break. Allegedly, there was an exchange regarding a selfie request with actor Timothee Chalamet, reportedly denied by Kylie Jenner.

Selena Gomez announces Social Media hiatus  I Image I X / salenagomezfanz

What actually happened at the Golden Globes?

Responding to the speculation, Selena clarified the situation in the comments of an E-News Instagram post, stating, "Nooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone's business." Additionally, actor Timothee Chalamet shared in a viral video that there was no rift between Selena and Kylie Jenner, emphasizing, "we’re all good."

What actually happened at the Golden Globes? I Image / X I Goldenglobes2024

This isn't the first instance of Selena taking a temporary break from social media. Previously, in November, she announced her departure from Instagram due to the Israel-Palestine conflict backlash, expressing her distress about the ongoing situation. However, she later returned to the platform, sparking mixed reactions online.

Selena Gomez takes social media break amid Golden Globes gossip I Image I X / salenagomezfanz

Selena Gomez's decision to prioritize what truly matters by stepping away from social media once again showcases her commitment to taking breaks for mental well-being amidst public scrutiny. Despite the occasional controversies linked to her social media presence, the singer stands firmly.

 

 

 

Published January 10th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

