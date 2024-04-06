×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 22:20 IST

Shakira Criticises Her Older Songs, Reflects On How Pregnancies Changed Her Voice

Shakira is currently shuffling between reeling from her split with long-time partner Gerard Pique, as well as her expanding her well-established discography.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shakira
Shakira | Image:shakira/Instagram
Shakira has just seen through the release of her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. This comes in the aftermath of her unexpected split from partner of 11 years, footballer Gerard Pique. The singer recently reflected on her professional growth, particularly speaking about the evolution of her voice itself over the years.

Shakira criticises her older songs


Shakira recently marked her presence in the latest edition of talk show First We Feast Hot Ones, hosted by Sean Evans. The singer was pointedly asked if any of her older music ever made her "wince" or "cringe". Shakira was extremely candid in her response, admitting how she found her yodel from some of previous songs, rather "exaggerated".

She said, "So many things.” She said, "I think I used to overdo the cries in my voice. I think it was exaggerated. A little baroque. You know? Too much Shakira". As a matter of fact, in the midst of her response, Shakira recreated the yodel bit from her evergreen hit Whenever Wherever, to articulate her point. She also reflected on how both her pregnancies have left a marked impact on her voice, altering them ever-so-slightly for the better. She said, "I noticed that after my pregnancies, my voice got thicker, more rounded, more full. Also, my choices are more my chore. I have evolved as a woman, as a person, my intellect has evolved".

Shakira reveal she sometimes listens to her own music with her sons


For the unversed, Shakira shares sons Sasha and Milan with ex-partner Gerard Pique. The popstar revealed how, though the exercise is never intentional, she will inadvertently end up listening to some of her own music, either on the radio or via a playlist, with her sons, something that has also contributed to her reflections on her own voice.

She said, "I feel that my voice keeps changing over the years, and I tell my (sons) that. I sometimes listen to some music of mine with them. Not on purpose, but it just happens, you know, maybe some a song, some comes out on the playlist or on the radio or whatever". 
 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 22:20 IST

