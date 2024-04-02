×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 17:09 IST

Shakira Says Her Sons Find Margot Robbie Starrer Barbie ‘Emasculating’: They Absolutely Hated It

Shakira recently shared her criticism about Margot Robbie starrer Barbie saying that her sons found the 2023 summer blockbuster “emasculating”.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shakira reveals her reaction to Barbie
Shakira reveals her reaction to Barbie | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Popstar Shakira, who shares sons Milan (11) and Sasha (9), with former husband footballer Gerard Pique, recently shared her criticism about Margot Robbie starrer Barbie. The singer said she watched the film with her children and they all found the 2023 summer blockbuster “emasculating”. Regarded as a cultural phenomenon that explored themes of patriarchy and gender dynamics, Barbie grossed USD 1.4 billion worldwide at the box office.

Shakira reveals her sons' reaction to Barbie

Talking about the biggest film of the last year, Shakira said she wanted her kids to feel empowered while “respecting women.” She told the Allure Magazine, “My sons absolutely hated it (Barbie). They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent. I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide (sic).”

 

Shakira Says 'Barbie' Sent Wrong Message About Feminism

 

Shakira on gender dynamics 

“I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity. I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost (sic),” the singer added.

When the interviewer asked, just because a woman can do it all doesn’t mean she should, Shakira said: “Why not share the load with people who deserve to carry it, who have a duty to carry it as well? (sic)” 

Shakira with her sons Milan and Sasha 
Shakira with her sons Milan and Sasha 

 

Barbie, written by Greta Gerwig and her husband Noah Baumbach, made history as the first movie to gross over USD 1 billion directed solely by a woman. The film also received eight Oscar nominations, winning Best Original Song.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 17:09 IST

