Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Sharon Stone Details Her Rejected Barbie Movie Pitch, Reveals She Got Thrown Out Of The Studio

Sharon Stone recently made some new revelations about her rejected Barbie movie during her appearance at the Fly On The Wall podcast.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Sharon Stone
A file photo of Sharon Stone | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
In January, Sharon Stone spoke about her failed Barbie pitch during the 1990s. Stone mentioned that she got “laughed out of the studio” back then. However, Stone recently made some new revelations about her rejected Barbie movie during her appearance at the Fly On The Wall podcast.

Sharon Stone speaks about her rejected Barbie movie pitch 

While speaking at Dana Carvey and David Spade’s podcast, Sharon recalled that she went to the studio to try and make Barbie in the 1990s with a producer, who was also a friend of hers. “I had the then-CEO of Mattel on my side. We got thrown out of the studio,” Sharon said. She further added, “They were like, ‘Why would you take this American icon and try to destroy it? What is wrong with you?’ I got a lecture and an escort to the door.”

File photo of Sharon Stone | Image: X

Further, Sharon was asked what she had in store for her Barbie movie. She answered by saying, “We had it so the opening scene would be Barbie pulling up to Mattel in her Barbie car and secret service coming out and their feet are as big as the car.” 

Sharon added, “They escort her into Mattel and everybody falls aside because she’s the most important member of Mattel. All the big people are chasing her around and kissing her ass because she’s the queen of Mattel and it’s about the power of being Barbie and what Barbie could do in the world because she’s so powerful. But they didn’t think Barbie should be powerful.”

Sharon Stone reveals identity of producer who advised her to sleep with Billy Baldwin 

Recently, Sharon Stone was embroiled in a controversy when she spoke about a disturbing encounter she had with a producer while working on Silver. During the latest episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast, Sharon revealed that Silver’s producer Robert Evans advised her to have sex with her co-star Billy Baldwin in order to enhance on screen chemistry. Evans passed away in 2019 and four years after his death Sharon has made this shocking revelation. 

While speaking at The Louis Theroux Podcast, she said, “He is running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better.” She further added, “And we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem. If I could sleep with Billy then we’d have chemistry on screen, and if I would just have sex with him then that would save the movie.”

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 15:58 IST

