The once-dismissed concept of a Barbie movie has not only materialised but has become a powerhouse in the film industry. Sharon Stone recently revealed that her attempt to pitch a Barbie movie in the 1990s was met with laughter and rejection. Little did she know that a couple of decades later, a groundbreaking Barbie film would rewrite the rules of Hollywood success.

Sharon Stone recalls her Barbie pitch that got rejected

Sharon Stone remembered a period of her life when she had unfulfilled Barbie fantasies. In a comment on America Ferrera's Instagram post on Monday, which featured the Barbie actress's speech upon accepting the SeeHer Award at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, the 65-year-old actress Sharon Stone recalled a previous Barbie pitch she had made.

"I was laughed out if the studio when i came w the Barbie idea in the 90s w the support of the head of Barbie How far we’ve come thank you ladies for your courage and endurance," she wrote.

Sharon's comment on America Ferrera's post | Image: Instagram

Fast forward to 2023, Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, has not only silenced skeptics but has become the top-grossing film of the year, raking in an astonishing $1.4 billion. This remarkable achievement also marks it as Warner Bros.' highest-grossing film in its history.

America Ferrera acknowledges female empowerment

Accepting the SeeHer Award at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Barbie actress America Ferrera acknowledged the directorial prowess of Greta Gerwig. Ferrera paid tribute to Gerwig for proving that women's stories can achieve cinematic greatness and box-office success simultaneously, challenging preconceived notions within the industry.

A file photo of America Ferrera | Image: Instagram

The film, co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as her Ken. Anne Hathaway, who was initially attached to a different version of the Barbie film, expressed her admiration for Robbie's performance, describing her as "sublime" and praising the film's development, reported PEOPLE.

Amy Schumer, another actress linked to the Barbie role in 2016, humourously shared her enjoyment of both Barbie and its box-office rival Oppenheimer on Instagram. Schumer playfully added, "But I think I should have played Emily Blunt's role. Do better Hollywood."

How many awards did Barbie win at Golden Globes?

At the Golden Globes, Barbie secured two awards, one for Billie Eilish's original song What Was I Made For? and a groundbreaking accolade recognising cinematic and box office achievement.

In a recent podcast interview, Sharon Stone expressed her admiration for Margot Robbie, suggesting her as the ideal choice to portray a younger version of herself in a biopic.