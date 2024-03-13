Advertisement

Sharon Stone recently spoke about a disturbing encounter she had with a producer while working on Silver. During the latest episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast, Sharon revealed that Silver’s producer Robert Evans advised her to have sex with her co-star Billy Baldwin in order to enhance on screen chemistry. Evans passed away in 2019 and four years after his death Sharon has made this shocking revelation.

Sharon opens up about disturbing encounter with Robert Evans

While speaking at The Louis Theroux Podcast, she said, “He is running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better.” She further added, “And we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem. If I could sleep with Billy then we’d have chemistry on screen, and if I would just have sex with him then that would save the movie.”

File photo of Sharon stone | Image: X

Variety reported that they reached out to Baldwin’s representative for comment. Taking to X, Baldwin posted, “Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?…I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I’ve kept quiet.”

Sharon Stone recalls her Barbie pitch that got rejected

Sharon Stone, remembered a period of her life when she had unfulfilled Barbie fantasies. In a comment on America Ferrera's Instagram post, which featured the Barbie actress's speech upon accepting the SeeHer Award at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, the 65-year-old actress recalled a previous Barbie pitch she had made. "I was laughed out if the studio when I came with the Barbie idea in the 90s w the support of the head of Barbie How far we’ve come thank you ladies for your courage and endurance," she wrote.