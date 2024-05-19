Advertisement

Sharon Stone said that her health negatively impacted her career, but she would love to get back to doing what she loves. Stone wants to get back to her career in acting, following a 2001 stroke. The actress said that she went through hell after the stroke, which impacted every area of her life. Stone, popular for her role as a femme fatale in Basic Instinct franchise, shared that that she "lost custody of her child" and a lot of money due to her health condition.

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone | Image: AP

Doctors gave Sharon Stone no chances of survival



Sharon Stone shared that doctors only gave her just a per cent chance of survival after her stroke. She said, "Because it took seven years to really recover, and I did lose custody of my child. And I did lose my career, and I did lose $15 million -- every cent I had -- in child support and court fees… So I didn't really bounce back and have a rebirth."

"I would really like to have my life back. I didn't rebound, and it isn't some kind of wonderful story. It'd be great if it was, but it isn't. I survived," she added.

Talking about how the stroke impacted her work life, Stone further added, "I still don't have my acting career back. I would really like to work again as an actor so much… not just as a weak, supporting part," the actress told The Times newspaper.

I couldn't walk. I couldn't talk...: Sharon Stone on the impact on her health

Sharon Stone shared how it was dealing with her health condition at the time. She said that she has developed a stutter as she recovered. The actress said that she was going through “psychological chaos" during the time.



Stone said, "I pretty much knew it was serious when I came to the floor and I couldn't get up, and I kept calling for help, and I couldn't get it. I thought: 'I'm having a stroke'. I couldn't walk. I couldn't talk. I couldn't read. I couldn't write my own name. I was stuttering. When I reached for something, I had no depth perception. It was complete psychological chaos."

(With IANS inputs)

