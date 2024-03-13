×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

Singer Lily Allen Shares Her Reflections On Motherhood: My Children Ruined My Career

Lily Allen tied the knot with Stranger Things star David Harbour back in 2020. She has two daughters, Ethel Mary, 11 and Marnie Rose, 9.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Lily Allen
Lily Allen | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Lily Allen tied the knot with Stranger Things star David Harbour back in 2020. She has two daughters, Ethel Mary, 11 and Marnie Rose, 9.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BharatShakti

Modi govt's policy

an hour ago
PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

8 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

9 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

9 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

9 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

9 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

9 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

10 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

13 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

13 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

15 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

a day ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

a day ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

a day ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India celebrates as Modi govt delivers on CAA promise

    The Debatean hour ago

  2. 3 Killed After Portion of Scaffolding at 24-Storey Building Collapsed

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Mumbai Crime: 63-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered, Servant Missing

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. Man Critically Injured As Mortar Shell Explodes in JK's Samba District

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Orlando School Lockdown Ends Amid Reports of Suspicious Person

    Worldan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo