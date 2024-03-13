Advertisement

English singer-songwriter Lily Allen recently talked about parenthood. During the conversation, the actress claimed that her children ruined her career.

In a conversation with Radio Times Podcast to host Kelly Anne Taylor and present Miquita Oliver, the 38-year-old actor-singer said, "My children ruined my career."

She added, "I love them and they complete me, but in terms of pop stardom, totally ruined it. This was, however, a joking remark.

Allen says you can't have it all

In the same conversation, she further shared her views and claimed that one cannot have it all. She said, "It annoys me when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can't."

Allen reveals what made her choose her kids over her stardom

"Some people choose their career over their children, and that's their prerogative. But my parents were quite absent when I was a kid, and I feel like that really left some nasty scars that I am not willing to, you know, repeat on mine."

She added, "So I chose stepping back and concentrating on them and I am glad that I have done that because I think they are pretty well-rounded people."

What more do we know about Allen?

Allen shares daughters Ethel Mary, 12, and Marnie Rose, 11, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper. She married Cooper in 2011 and divorced him in 2018. The singer-writer is currently married to Stranger Things star David Harbour in Las Vegas. They tied the knot on September 7, 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)

