sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Israel-Hezbollah War | RG Kar Case | Sunita Williams | US Elections |

Published 14:45 IST, September 29th 2024

Sophie Turner Opens Up On Playing A Glamorous Diamond Thief In Joan'

Actress Sophie Turner makes her return to the small screen with quite a meaty role in 'Joan'. The drama is about a jewellery thief so prolific that she became known as "the Godmother" in Britain's criminal underworld.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:45 IST, September 29th 2024