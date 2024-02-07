Sophie Turner Withdraws Wrongful Retention Claim In Custody Battle With Estranged Husband Joe Jonas

Advertisement

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been in the headlines since the Dark Phoenix actor filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband. Now a recent development in the ongoing custody battle between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas reveals that Turner has withdrawn her allegations of "wrongful retention" against Jonas. The withdrawal has been taken three months after reaching a custody agreement for their daughters.

Sophie Turner withdraws wrongful retention claim against Joe Jonas

Last September, Turner initiated legal proceedings against Jonas, accusing him of wrongfully retaining their daughters by withholding their passports, hindering their return to England. The former couple, parents to 3-year-old Will and 1-year-old Delphine, engaged in a legal dispute until recently when Turner decided to drop the claims.

Sophie Turner withdraws wrongful retention claim against Joe Jonas I Image: X / SuphieJoeAlways

The dismissal of the "wrongful retention" claim was sanctioned by a US judge, aligning with a consent plan endorsed by both celebrities. This plan, approved by a UK judge last week, outlines the terms of their parenting agreement. The dismissal was mutual, "with prejudice and without attorneys’ fees, expenses, costs, and/or disbursements awarded to either party."

Temporary agreements and divorce filings

Before the recent dismissal, Jonas had challenged Turner's allegations, expressing his belief in a collaborative co-parenting plan. On September 25, 2023, the former couple reached a temporary agreement, directing them to keep their children within the Southern and Eastern districts of New York. Additionally, Jonas officially filed for divorce on September 5, 2023, citing irretrievable brokenness in the marriage. The divorce filing mentioned a prenuptial agreement in effect.

Temporary agreements and divorce filings of Sopie and Joe Jonas I Image: X / SophieJoeAlways

Post-separation, both Turner and Jonas appear to have moved on. Turner was spotted kissing Preregrine Pearson, while Jonas, one of the Jonas Brothers, was seen with model Stormi Bree in Mexico earlier this month.

Advertisement

Sophie Turner's withdrawal of the "wrongful retention" claim I Image: X / SophieJoeAlways

Sophie Turner's withdrawal of the "wrongful retention" claim signals a resolution in the custody battle with Joe Jonas, following the endorsement of their parenting agreement. The legal journey, marked by temporary arrangements and divorce filings, sheds light on the complex dynamics of co-parenting post-divorce for the celebrity couple.