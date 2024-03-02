Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Spider-Man 4 Starring Tobey Maguire In Works? Marvel Star Drops Hint

Thomas Haden Church, who played the role of Sandman in the original Spider-Man movies, recently talked about the possibility of a reunion with the cast.

Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man
Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man | Image:Sony Studios
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
With the release of Spider-Man 3, in 2007, director Sam Raimi completed his Spider-Man trilogy. Following the approval of a reboot, plans for a second sequel were shelved. Years later, however, Tobey Maguire would reprise the part in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The first Spider-Man’s big screen appearance piqued interest in bringing Spider-Man 4 back to life. Now, even Marvel star Thomas Haden Church has also hinted at the possibility of his comeback as Sandman in the fourth part. 

Tobey Maguire to star in Spider-Man 4? 

In a conversation with Comicbook.com, Church talked about the possibility of a reunion of the original Spider-Man cast in Spiderman 4. The actor said, “You know, they've never asked me to show up in another movie, another Marvel film but I think Sam is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey [Maguire], and that's the one that ... They had an option for me to do Spiderman 4 when there was going to be a Spiderman 4. They had an option for me to come back. So if it happens, that would be fantastic. I'm getting a little old."

 

The official announcement of a Spider-Man 4 starring Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire has not yet been made. However, Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, has previously hinted that it might happen. In a 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige revealed that since No Way Home became such a huge hit—partly due to fans' love for the previous Spider-Man actors—writers had "big ideas" about what more to do with the character.

What more do we know about the Spider-Man trilogy?

Following the events of the previous two films, Tobey Maguire reprised his role as Peter Parker in the final part of the trilogy, Spider-Man 3, carrying on his romance with Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst). In the film, Thomas Haden Church made his screen debut as Flint Marko, the real killer of Uncle Ben who goes on to become the Sandman, a supervillain. 

 

 

Competitor photographer Eddie Brock (Topher Grace), who develops a bond with the symbiote known as Venom, and Harry (James Franco), who transforms into the new Green Goblin, are other characters that Peter Parker must deal with.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 17:02 IST

