Steve Buscemi Left Bleeding After Unprovoked Assault On Street, Publicist Shares Health Update

Actor Steve Buscemi is "ok" after he was punched in the face by a man on a New York City street, his publicist said Sunday. According to New York Post, the 66-year-old star, popular for his roles in Fargo and Boardwalk Empire was assaulted late Wednesday morning in Manhattan and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye.

After the attack, the NYPD released surveillance photos of the alleged attacker, a bearded man wearing a baseball cap, a blue T-shirt and black sweatpants.

Steve Buscemi in a still from Boardwalk Empire | Image: AP

Buscemi's is doing well after unprovoked assault, says publicist

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” according to a statement Sunday from his publicist. “He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes,” they added.

File phot of Steve Buschemi | Image: AP

The New York Police Department put out a nameless statement on the assault that took place on Wednesday morning. Buscemi’s representative confirmed Sunday that the unidentified assault victim in the police statement was the actor. The police department said there were no arrests and the investigation was continuing.

Another actor from Boardwalk Empire assaulted

According to New York Post, last week’s unprovoked attack on Steve Buscemi makes him the second actor from the popular series Boardwalk Empire to fall victim to random New York City street violence this year. Earlier, Buscemi’s co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan’s Central Park on March 31. Stuhlbarg chased his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.