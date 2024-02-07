Advertisement

Kieran Culkin, acclaimed for his role as Roman Roy in the hit HBO series Succession, is now gearing up for a different role. The 41-year-old actor, who recently secured the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama, expressed his eagerness to spend quality time with his family.

Kieran Culkin Takes a break from the spotlight for fatherhood

After the intense weeks of work on Succession, Culkin revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, "I'm really looking forward to it when I get home because the last couple weeks I haven't really been much of a parent." With two young children, Wilder Wolf and Kinsey Sioux, aged two and four respectively, Culkin plans to disconnect from the outside world for a week. He intends to immerse himself in the simple joys of parenting—diapers, bath time, and cherished moments with his kids.

Kieran Culkin Takes a break from the spotlight for fatherhood I Image: X / Godlen Globes Award

Reflecting on the writers' strike in 2023, Culkin shared that the break from work allowed him to savor the joys of home life. "It had been really… probably shouldn't say, I don't care… lovely for me. I'd been hiding behind it. I'm like, 'No work? Fantastic.'" It seems the actor found solace in the unexpected hiatus, relishing the opportunity to be present with his family.

Succession star places Golden Globe amid stuffed animals

While the accolade for his outstanding performance sits proudly at home, Culkin disclosed its unique placement. Nestled between his children's Sesame Street stuffed animals, Bert and Ernie, the Golden Globe has found a cozy spot. Culkin humorously explained the absence of a Big Bird addition to the collection, stating, "The problem with the Big Bird stuffie is he's the same size as all the others. Grover, Elmo, you got all of them. They're all the same size and I wanted to get a Big Bird, but it's not big."

Succession star places Golden Globe amid stuffed animals I Image: X/ Golden Globes Awards

As Culkin embraces this new chapter of fatherhood, fans can appreciate the actor's dedication to family amidst his celebrated career in the spotlight.