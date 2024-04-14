Suki Waterhouse Reveals Gender Of Newborn Baby With Robert Pattinson During Coachella Performance

Advertisement

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson recently embraced parenthood for the first time. The couple announced the birth of the baby in a social media post. However, they had not revealed the genre of the newborn yet. During her performance at Coachella, the actress-singer dropped a hint of the baby’s gender.

Suki Waterhouse reveals she has welcomed a baby girl

Actress-singer Suki Waterhouse, who is dating actor Robert Pattinson, announced the gender of her baby while on stage at Coachella. The British actress-singer, 32, confirmed she had given birth earlier this month by sharing a sun-kissed Polaroid of her cradling her child, who is wrapped in a blanket adorned with love hearts, reports Mirror.co.uk. The Daisy Jones And The Six star performed a host of songs during her set at the California festival, including her new track Faded, before confirming the gender of her newborn whose father is Twilight actor Robert Pattinson.

"I can't believe how many amazing people are playing, so many amazing women are playing tonight," she said. She added, “I don't know if some of you know but I've had some pretty big life changes happen recently. I feel very lucky to have my own amazing lady”. As per Mirror.co.uk’ Waterhouse had previously described having her first child as a "humbling" experience.

Robert Pattinson wants more children with Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson, who recently became a father, plans on having more children with Suki Waterhouse. The 37-year-old actor and his musician/actress girlfriend Suki, welcomed their first child together and Robert is so smitten he is eager to add to their family as soon as possible, reports Female First UK. A source told DailyMail.com: “Rob has taken to fatherhood the same way he has taken his film roles, with complete seriousness and joy. He didn't know what it would be like but it's just blowing his mind. And to see how Suki has adapted and changed this soon since the birth has warmed his heart in a way that is unexplainable.”

“Rob wants more children, and once Suki has the same idea, he is keen to try for another as soon as she is ready. They are having a really fun time being parents and it feels like second nature to them,” the source added. As per Female First UK, Suki confirmed the tot's birth by sharing a picture on Instagram of her cradling the baby. She captioned the image: “Welcome to the world angel”. Although Robert and Suki - who are reportedly engaged - have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye.

(With inputs from IANS)