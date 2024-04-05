×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 18:33 IST

Suki Waterhouse Shares Photo Of Newborn Child With Robert Pattinson: Welcome To The World Angel

Suki Waterhouse took to her social media account to share a photo of her newborn baby with Robert Pattinson. The couple has not revealed the gender of the baby.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been dating for more than a year now. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child in November 2023. Earlier this month, the actor-singer couple were snapped taking a stroll with their baby in Los Angeles. Days after the birth, Suki shared the first photo of the baby. 

Suki Waterhouse debuts newborn baby on Instagram 

On April 5, Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend Suki Waterhouse took to her Instagram account to share a photo of their newborn child. The actor-singer shared the photo on her social media with a simple caption, “Welcome to the world angel”. The Twilight actor remained missing from the photo. 

However, even though Suki shared the photo with the baby, she did not reveal the face as yet. The couple have not yet announced the gender of their baby as well. In the photo, Suki donned a grey sweater and left her hair open for the day. She wrapped the baby up in a white blanket with printed heart motifs.

Robert Pattinson-Suki Waterhouse go on a walk with their newborn

Robert and Suki were seen out and about in LA on the afternoon of March 26. The Batman star was seen pushing a baby stroller with his girlfriend by his side. The pictures pointed to the fact that the couple has become parents to their newborn. However, neither of them had made any official announcement about the same, at the time. 

A photo of Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson | Image: X 

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Pattinson and Waterhouse got engaged earlier this month. “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” said the insider. The news came days after the actress announced her pregnancy at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. The Batman actor "can't wait to be a dad," a source told the magazine.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 18:33 IST

