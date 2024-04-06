×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

Superman Director Addresses Rumours About Lex Luthor Not Being The Main Villain In Film

Several rumours have been afloat about Superman, with the latest one suggesting that Ultraman will be the main villain opposite the Man of Steel.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Superman: Legacy artwork
Superman: Legacy artwork | Image:James Gunn/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
James Gunn has begun the shoot for his much-anticipated film Superman. The movie will lay the foundation of the DCEU under the leadership of Gunn and Peter Safran. Many rumours have been afloat about Superman, with the latest one suggesting that Ultraman will be the main villain opposite the Man of Steel. Gunn has now clarified on the same.

Superman | Image: James Gunn/Instagram

James Gunn addresses Superman: Legacy rumours again

The rumours of Ultraman being the primary antagonist in Superman seem to have originated from anonymous online 'scoopers' Can we Get Some Toast and My Time To Shine. Daniel Richtman also joined the bandwagon, asserting that Ultraman was a villain in the film.

Superman | Image: James Gunn/Instagram

Gunn was quick to dispel the rumours as he wrote on social media, "The primary protagonist of Superman is, shockingly, Superman. The main villain of Superman is, shockingly, Lex Luthor. I don’t know where all the stuff is coming from that it’s something other than this. There are so many stories coming out every day it’s difficult to deal with and everytime I strike something down I’m giving it attention. So, I’ll say again, don’t believe anything unless you see it HERE (& why would you want to know everything before the movie comes out anyway?"

Meet the Superman: Legacy cast

Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is currently filming on location in Atlanta. The team is expected to move to Ohio next at a site that could potentially be used for the Hall of Justice.

The film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. It will release in July, 2025.

 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

