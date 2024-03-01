Advertisement

Director James Gunn has kicked off with the shooting of his next Superman franchise. On the first day of the shoot, the filmmaker revised the title to Superman, dropping the suffix "Legacy". Taking to his social media, he shared the reason behind his sudden decision regarding the title.

James Gunn revised Superman's title

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a photo of the Superman emblem and revealed that when he finished the first draft of the script, Gunn called the film Superman: Legacy. However, by the time he locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. In the image, the emblem was covered with snow, hitting a possible scene in The Fortress of Solitude, the icy hideout of Superman.

"Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday. When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025," read the caption.

For the unversed, the title SUPERMAN is a homage to the 1978 movie that featured Christopher Reeve as the Man of Steel and was helmed by Richard Donner.

What do we know about SUPERMAN?

Gunn, who is the writer and director of the movie, told The Hollywood Reporter last year, “I completely relate to Superman because he’s everything I am. He’s somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he’s fucking Superman. And that’s kind of like what I feel like.”

The rebooted Superman movie will star David Corenswet in the titular role and his alter ego Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan. The movie also has Nicholas Hoult as the archenemy Lex Luthor. In supporting roles, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Edi Gathegi, Terence Rosemore and others. The movie, which is slated for July 11, 2025.