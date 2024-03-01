Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Superman Legacy Undergoes Title Change As James Gunn's Directorial Goes On The Floors

Sharing the photo of the Superman emblem, director James Gunn revealed that when he finished the first draft of the script, he called the film Superman: Legacy.

Republic Entertainment Desk
James Gunn
James Gunn | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Director James Gunn has kicked off with the shooting of his next Superman franchise. On the first day of the shoot, the filmmaker revised the title to Superman, dropping the suffix "Legacy". Taking to his social media, he shared the reason behind his sudden decision regarding the title.

James Gunn revised Superman's title

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a photo of the Superman emblem and revealed that when he finished the first draft of the script, Gunn called the film Superman: Legacy. However, by the time he locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. In the image, the emblem was covered with snow, hitting a possible scene in The Fortress of Solitude, the icy hideout of Superman.

"Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday. When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy.  By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN.  Making our way to you July 2025," read the caption.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the title SUPERMAN is a homage to the 1978 movie that featured Christopher Reeve as the Man of Steel and was helmed by Richard Donner.

Advertisement
(Cast of Superman | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about SUPERMAN?

Gunn, who is the writer and director of the movie, told The Hollywood Reporter last year, “I completely relate to Superman because he’s everything I am. He’s somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he’s fucking Superman. And that’s kind of like what I feel like.”

Advertisement

The rebooted Superman movie will star David Corenswet in the titular role and his alter ego Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan. The movie also has Nicholas Hoult as the archenemy Lex Luthor. In supporting roles, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Edi Gathegi,  Terence Rosemore and others. The movie, which is slated for July 11, 2025.

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

3 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

3 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

3 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

3 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

11 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

12 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

21 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Deutsche Bank to slap liquidation suit against Shimao

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Chhattisgarh Board uses chopper to deliver question paper in remote area

    Education10 minutes ago

  3. 'He has all credentials to get to where MS Dhoni reached': Anil Kumble

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Google to remove Matrimony.com, 9 other apps for not paying service fee

    Tech 11 minutes ago

  5. Thailand expects 150 million passengers annually at Suvarnabhumi Airport

    Business News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo