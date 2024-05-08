Advertisement

Actress Susan Buckner died at the age of 72 on May 2 in Miami. She was best known for portraying the vivacious Rydell High School cheerleader Patty Simcox in the beloved 1978 film Grease. The news was confirmed by her family's publicist Melissa Berthier in a statement to CNN. The cause of her death was not revealed.

Susan Buckner’s family publicist issues statement

Buckner’s death news was made public by her family spokesperson in a statement on Tuesday, May 8. It read, “Susan will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of others. Her effervescent spirit will continue to inspire generations of performers and fans alike.”

Born in Seattle on January 28, 1952, Buckner participated in the Miss America contest and won the Miss Washington pageant in 1971. In 1973, she made her television debut as a Golddiggers dancer and sketch comedian on NBC's The Dean Martin Show. This resulted in joining the all-girl ensemble called Fantasy and becoming one half of the musical duet Buckner & Pratt.

Susan Buckner’s rise to fame

In 1977, she was cast in the cult musical classic Grease as Patty Simcox, one of Sandy's (Olivia Newton-John) cheering mates. The film, which starred John Travolta as greaser Danny Zuko, took home $132.4 million at the box office, making it the biggest movie of the year.

Susan Buckner in Grease

In the ten-episode 1980 ABC comedy When the Whistle Blows, she portrayed a construction worker alongside Tim Rossovich and other actors. In addition, she had roles in the movies The First Nudie Musical and B.J. and the Bear, The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, Police Woman, Switch, Starsky and Hutch, and Police Academy 6: City Under Siege.

Deadly Blessing, a 1981 slasher movie, was her last acting role. Buckner directed children's theatre and taught dancing after leaving Hollywood to raise her family. She is survived by her longtime partner Al, son Adam Josephs, daughter Samantha daughter-in-law Noel Josephs, son-in-law Adam Mansfield, and grandchildren Oliver, Riley, Abigail, and Ruby.

