Advertisement

Sushmita Sen's national award win was recently announced by the Aarya star during her most recent Instagram live video. In the short snippet, as one will soon see, she can be heard communicating how ecstatic she is post becoming a recipient of the same and how it would have made her late father, who also served the county as an Indian Army personnel, extremely proud. She can also be heard talking about how supporting and empowering women is a moral obligation and implying that it is something that everyone should do and indulge in. Additionally, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl can be seen sharing some adorable moments together during the former's address to her fans.

An ecstatic Sushmita Sen expresses her excitement over her recent award win:

Sushmita Sen on her award win:

While talking about the same, Sushmita Sen's Instagram live video sees the actor saying: "It's (The Win) is a beautiful award because it is a national award and it fills my heart up, because, I know that my father, who served this country as an officer of the Indian Air Force would have been very very proud. To which she added, "Also, every time Bharat used to give his daughter something, he used to get super happy. She concluded her thoughts by expressing how much does this feat means to her.

While describing the ward, she can be heard saying that, "It's called Champions Of Change, and it is for social welfare and women empowerment.". To the same, she added that "When our country recognizes women, it empowers its women to be of support to others. As I said in my acceptance speech today, to be born a woman is a huge gift from God but to be in service of women, now that is a privilege. She concluded this part by saying that, "It's a moral responsibility. And, then, to be awarded for it, is a humbling experience, so thank you!"

Post the above statements, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl can be seen engaging in playful behaviour in front of Sushmita Sen's Instagram followers that were tuned in to watch the live session. During that time, the couple revealed that Shawl accidentally shaved off one of his sidelocks. As a result of the same, he took out the other one too in order to even it out.

As far as Aarya 2 is concerned, the actor revealed that the production is nearly complete and the team would have finished the principal photography of the same had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic. Details regarding the character trajectory of Sushmita Sen in Aarya 2 are kept under wraps for now. More details will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.