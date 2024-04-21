Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney team is firing back at Carol Baum for her distasteful comments, directed at the Immaculate actress. The Hollywood producer, had recently not just critiqued Sweeney's acting skills but also her physical appearance. This prompted a statement from the actress - now also producer's - team. Sweeney's acting coach Scott Sedita too, has now spoken out in support of the actress.

Sydney Sweeney's acting coach hits back at Carol Baum



Scott Sedita, in a recent chat with TMZ, called out Carol Baum for her comments directed at Sydney. The acting coach explained how one could possibly not come so far ahead in the industry without being serious about their work. He said, "The camera loves her ‘look’...Audiences love her because she’s relatable and approachable...She’s been through the ups and downs of this business. So you have to be pretty much a serious actress if you’re gonna go through all that. When taking feedback or critique, she processes it, uses her acting technique and makes the adjustment."

Previously, Sydney's representatives too had come out with a statement, calling out Baum for the unnecessary attacks she levied on a fellow female producer. The statement, given to Variety, played on the sad state of affairs wherein a professional woman pulls down another. An excerpt from it read, "...If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms Baum’s character."

What did Carol Baum say about Sydney Sweeney?



Carol Baum's statements, which have elicited this backfire, were made by the Hollywood producer during a recent interaction with New York Times film critic Janet Maslin. The crux of her point can be summed up in the statement, "I don't get Sydney Sweeney...I wanted to know who she is and why everybody's talking about her."

Baum who also teaches at the University of Southern California, went on to add, "I said to my class, 'Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she can't act. Why is she so hot?' Nobody had an answer..."

