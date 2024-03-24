×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Sydney Sweeney Wanted To Be 'Drenched In Blood' For Immaculate Climax

Sydney Sweeney just saw through the release of her film, Immaculate. Not only does she lead the horror movie but has also bankrolled it.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney last featured in Marvel's Madame Web. Despite carrying names like Dakota Johnson in the lead, the film was panned both critically and commercially. Moving on from the debacle, the actress just saw through the release of her very own production - horror flick Immaculate. Not only has Sydney produced the film but also leads it as the face. The actress recently opened up about her vision for Immaculate.

Sydney Sweeney had envisioned Immaculate's climax even before beginning the film


In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Sydney Sweeney stated how she knew what the parting shot of Immaculate was supposed to be even before she commenced shooting for it. Being "drenched in blood" with the camera panning in, was very much part of her brief. 

Advertisement


She said, "My big thing was, by the end of the movie, I just wanted to be drenched in blood. I love those moments where, at the end of the film, you have the female badass that just went through the wringer and takes it all at the end."

Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney says she loves jump scares


The same interview also saw the actress open up how Immaculate is essentially a montage of her favourite facet of the horror genre - jump scares - and director Michael Mohan's love for psychological thrillers. As a matter of fact, she credited Mohan for conceptualising most of long-drawn out psyche sequences in the film. 

Advertisement


She said, "I am a big fan of all types of horror genres, and I really wanted something that had a bit of a mixture of everything. I love jump scares, so I pushed for a lot of jump scares in the movie. Mike likes a lot of psychological thrillers, so a lot of the longer, more thrilling psychological shots were from him. So it was just a mixture of all of our favourite loves from horror films, and then creatively what's fun and interesting and exciting and pushes the boundaries to do." 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL 2024 - RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

a minute ago
Health insurance

Galaxy Health registered

a minute ago
Enhance Your Holi Celebration with Stylish Fashion and Makeup Tips

Holi Celebration

2 minutes ago
Breaking News

4-Year-Old Girl Raped

9 minutes ago
Bank

Dividend payout PSBs

9 minutes ago
The study has predicted a substantial rise in disease burden in India by 2025.

ICMR Breast Cancer Study

13 minutes ago
Two Jaipur Coaching Students Die by Suicide

Students Die by Suicide

23 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

34 minutes ago
MS Dhoni watches Yodha

MS Dhoni Watches Yodha

36 minutes ago
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

K'taka CM on Dynasties

36 minutes ago
Drake Bell

Drake Bell On Abuse

37 minutes ago
Holi in Maharashtra: What is Rang Panchami? Know About its Significance and Celebration

Holi in Maharashtra:

40 minutes ago
Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill

Shami on Gill

40 minutes ago
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Movies To Watch On Holi

41 minutes ago
Man Sets Himself Ablaze After Pouring Kerosene At Kerala Police Station

Man Sets Himself Ablaze

an hour ago
Princess Kate Middleton

Preventative Chemotherapy

an hour ago
The ruling alliance in Maharashtra is facing some issues finalising seat sharing arrangements for the upcoming LS polls.

Maharashtra Seat Sharing

an hour ago
Pawan Kalyan

OG Pushed To December?

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories7 hours ago

  3. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo