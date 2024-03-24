Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney last featured in Marvel's Madame Web. Despite carrying names like Dakota Johnson in the lead, the film was panned both critically and commercially. Moving on from the debacle, the actress just saw through the release of her very own production - horror flick Immaculate. Not only has Sydney produced the film but also leads it as the face. The actress recently opened up about her vision for Immaculate.

Sydney Sweeney had envisioned Immaculate's climax even before beginning the film



In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Sydney Sweeney stated how she knew what the parting shot of Immaculate was supposed to be even before she commenced shooting for it. Being "drenched in blood" with the camera panning in, was very much part of her brief.

She said, "My big thing was, by the end of the movie, I just wanted to be drenched in blood. I love those moments where, at the end of the film, you have the female badass that just went through the wringer and takes it all at the end."

Sydney Sweeney says she loves jump scares



The same interview also saw the actress open up how Immaculate is essentially a montage of her favourite facet of the horror genre - jump scares - and director Michael Mohan's love for psychological thrillers. As a matter of fact, she credited Mohan for conceptualising most of long-drawn out psyche sequences in the film.

She said, "I am a big fan of all types of horror genres, and I really wanted something that had a bit of a mixture of everything. I love jump scares, so I pushed for a lot of jump scares in the movie. Mike likes a lot of psychological thrillers, so a lot of the longer, more thrilling psychological shots were from him. So it was just a mixture of all of our favourite loves from horror films, and then creatively what's fun and interesting and exciting and pushes the boundaries to do."