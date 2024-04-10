Advertisement

An Atlanta-based casting agency has quit the Paramount+ dramedy Tulsa King after allegations surfaced on the internet that background actors were subjected to verbal abuse from lead actor Sylvester Stallone while on set. According to sources quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, 101 Studios, who are producing the show, are currently investigating the claims. Meanwhile, the show's director, Craig Zisk, has denied any such incidents taking place.

File photo of Sylvester Stallone | Image: AP

Casting agency parts ways with Sylvester Stallone's show

Catrett Locke Casting confirmed on Facebook that it was parting ways with Tulsa King, which recently started production on season two. “We wanted to send you an update on the happenings here in our casting world. We have chosen to part ways with Tulsa King. We will be finishing up next week and the 12th will be our last day. We send well wishes to whomever takes over the show. We thank all of you great background artists for your continued support,” they wrote in a post on social media.

According to THR, The admin of another casting group, Charleston SC Background Actors/Crew, wrote on Facebook, “Several groups are talking about what happened on the set of Tulsa King filming in Atlanta. At first I had hoped it was just a bad rumour started by 1 person who may have felt some type of way; but there have been countless people who were on set and have stated what they saw, how they were treated, etc. Sadly Sly Stallone and crew made things miserable for the background artists and many have said the set was completely unprofessional and a total mess. Although I have not personally worked with Rose Locke & CL Casting…I have great respect for them for pulling out of the project and looking out for their background artists.”

Did Sylvester Stallone foster a 'toxic' work environment?

According to foreign media publications, screenshots have been circulating online that have been taken from public and private Facebook casting groups about background actors' experiences on Tulsa King set. In two that were posted on X by TV writer Julie Benson (Star Trek: Prodigy) — who is not affiliated with Tulsa King — a casting director allegedly accused Stallone of fostering a “toxic environment”.

Craig Zisk reacts after allegations against Sylvester Stallone

Craig Zisk, the episode director and executive producer on Tulsa King, denied the reports to TMZ, saying the extras were improperly cast. Zisk claimed that he told Locke the extras were supposed to be “young and hip,” but the background actors who showed up were older.

Sylvester Stallone in a still from Tulsa King | Image: Sly Fans/X

Zisk further added that he used the actors for the scene anyway and that they were “polite and did their jobs,” but afterward told Locke she’d need to submit photos of actors moving forward, leading to a dispute. “That’s the way I work and everyone I know works that way in extras casting,” Zisk reportedly told her.

Advertisement