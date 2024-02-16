Advertisement

Katy Perry's departure from the judging panel of American Idol has sparked a frenzy of speculation about potential replacements. Sources close to the show reveal that producers are eyeing a possible return for Jennifer Lopez, alongside contemplating a complete overhaul of the panel.

The 39-year-old singer announced her exit from the ABC hit show earlier this week, leaving behind a vacancy alongside regular judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Insider reports told Daily Mail that Lopez, who previously served as a judge for multiple seasons, is a prime candidate for a comeback.

The source disclosed, “A return from the past is on the cards. J.Lo will be asked to come back. When people come back, things work... people like nostalgia, and people like Jen. It would be a big get to get her back.”

Will Taylor Swift replace Katy Perry in American Idol?

According to the media portal’s sources, the producers are not only considering familiar faces but also pondering the inclusion of younger voices to attract a new audience. Among the names thrown into the mix is superstar Taylor Swift, as the show seeks to inject fresh energy into its lineup.

The possibility of a complete panel revamp hasn't been ruled out. Producers are open to exploring diverse options and anticipate a wave of interest from high-profile personalities vying for the coveted spots. The source added, "Right now every option is on the table, it will take a few months to figure out full details and a replacement, but Ryan is having them think outside the box.”

Perry's decision to step down after seven seasons appears amicable, with show executives expressing gratitude for her contributions.

While her departure marks the end of an era, it also begins a new chapter for American Idol. Industry observers predict that the buzz surrounding Perry's exit and the hunt for her replacement will generate heightened interest in the show, potentially translating to increased ratings.