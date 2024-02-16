Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 00:02 IST

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez Among The Frontrunners To Judge American Idol After Katy Perry's Exit?

Days after Katy Perry revealed moving on from judging American Idol, new reports have suggested that Taylor Swift or Jennifer Lopez might replace her.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift
Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Katy Perry's departure from the judging panel of American Idol has sparked a frenzy of speculation about potential replacements. Sources close to the show reveal that producers are eyeing a possible return for Jennifer Lopez, alongside contemplating a complete overhaul of the panel.

More about Katy’s exit from American Idol

The 39-year-old singer announced her exit from the ABC hit show earlier this week, leaving behind a vacancy alongside regular judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Insider reports told Daily Mail that Lopez, who previously served as a judge for multiple seasons, is a prime candidate for a comeback.

The source disclosed, “A return from the past is on the cards. J.Lo will be asked to come back. When people come back, things work... people like nostalgia, and people like Jen. It would be a big get to get her back.”

Advertisement

Will Taylor Swift replace Katy Perry in American Idol?

According to the media portal’s sources, the producers are not only considering familiar faces but also pondering the inclusion of younger voices to attract a new audience. Among the names thrown into the mix is superstar Taylor Swift, as the show seeks to inject fresh energy into its lineup.

Advertisement

The possibility of a complete panel revamp hasn't been ruled out. Producers are open to exploring diverse options and anticipate a wave of interest from high-profile personalities vying for the coveted spots. The source added, "Right now every option is on the table, it will take a few months to figure out full details and a replacement, but Ryan is having them think outside the box.”

Perry's decision to step down after seven seasons appears amicable, with show executives expressing gratitude for her contributions.

Advertisement

While her departure marks the end of an era, it also begins a new chapter for American Idol. Industry observers predict that the buzz surrounding Perry's exit and the hunt for her replacement will generate heightened interest in the show, potentially translating to increased ratings.

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 22:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

35 minutes ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

36 minutes ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

37 minutes ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

38 minutes ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

38 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

39 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

40 minutes ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

41 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

42 minutes ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

an hour ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

an hour ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

an hour ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

3 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

3 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

8 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

8 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi: 7 Die After Massive Fire Breaks Out at Paint Factory in Alipur

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. WATCH | Mob of 400 Attempts to Storm Churachandpur SP Office; 1 Dead

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez Being Considered To Onboard American Idol?

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Bharat Bandh Today: Section 144 in Noida, Strict Checking on Borders

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Recalling Iconic BAFTA Moments Ahead Of 2024 Awards

    Galleries21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo