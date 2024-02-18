Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

Taylor Swift's 16-year-old Fan Killed En Route Australia Concert

A sixteen-year-old Taylor Swift fan, Mieka Pokarier, lost her life in a tragic head-on collision with a semi-trailer while en route to the pop star's concert.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Taylor Swift in Eras Tour
Taylor Swift in Eras Tour | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A sixteen-year-old Taylor Swift fan, Mieka Pokarier, lost her life in a tragic head-on collision with a semi-trailer while en route to the pop star's concert in Melbourne, CNN reported. Mieka, accompanied by her mother, was traveling to the much-anticipated Taylor Swift concert when the SUV they were in collided with a semi-trailer, approximately 30 kilometers northeast of Dubbo. The accident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. local time, leaving Mieka, seated in the front, dead at the scene. Her ten-year-old sister, in the backseat, is currently in critical condition at a local hospital. Mieka's mother sustained minor injuries.

A file photo of Taylor Swift | Image: X

 

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour overshadowed by tragedy

Taylor Swift, currently in Melbourne for her Eras Tour, expressed condolences for the young fan's family. This devastating incident follows the death of another Taylor Swift enthusiast in November, just before a concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Brazilian fan, Benevides Machado, collapsed and died during a record heatwave, prompting Taylor Swift to postpone an earlier show.

Advertisement
A file photo of Taylor Swift | Image: X

 

Expressing grief on Instagram, Taylor Swift said, "This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil." She conveyed her overwhelming devastation and explained her inability to address the tragedy on stage due to the emotional toll.

Advertisement

In Australia, a GoFundMe page has been set up to support Mieka's relatives. Her father, devastated by the loss, emphasized the centrality of family in his life, stating, "My family is what I live for."

A file photo of Taylor Swift | Image: X

 

Investigation underway

Local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, and details about the cause of the accident are awaited, CNN reported. The driver of the SUV, Mieka's mother, is being treated for minor injuries, while her sister fights for her life in critical condition at Westmead Hospital.
 

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 13:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

15 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

15 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

15 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

19 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

21 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

21 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Air Canada pins blame on chatbot for misleading customer

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Ronaldo’s amazing achievements you might not have

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | 'Have to Make India A Developed Nation': PM Modi at BJP Meet

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi Gets Emotional While Remembering Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Dangal Girl's Parents Was Our Identity: Suhani Bhatnagar's Mom

    Entertainment18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo