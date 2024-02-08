Advertisement

Taylor Swift’s concert film Eras Tour, which released last year on October 20, had created havoc at global box office. Now, just as Swift’s film lost at the Golden Globes, the makers shared a very positive update with all the Taylor Swift fans. Eras Tour is now officially the highest-grossing concert film ever. Taylor Swift’s film beat Michael Jackson’s 2009 concert movie This Is It, which previously held the record with a worldwide figure of 261.2 million dollars.

AMC Theatres congratulated Swift for her ‘remarkable performance’

Earlier today, AMC Theatres’ CEO Adam Aron made the official announcement. Aron post, “Now at $261.6 million globally, AMC's first ever released film, TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR just became the highest grossing concert film & highest grossing documentary film of all time. AMC sends our congratulations and eternal gratitude to Taylor Swift for being so remarkable.”

Aron also went on to congratulate Taylor Swift for the accomplishment on behalf of AMC Theatres for her ‘ remarkable and record-setting box office performance.’ Eras Tour’s 261.6 million dollar figure include the box office business of 180 million dollars in North American alone.

Eras Tour earlier lost to Barbie at the Golden Globes

This news comes as a source of major glee for Taylor Swift fandom, popularly known as Swifties, who were disappointed earlier today after Eras Tour lost out to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in the category of Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. The Eras Tour film was nominated alongside the 2023 hit film Barbie, the criteria for the latest award category being a minimum of $150 million at the worldwide box office, including $100 million or more in North America.