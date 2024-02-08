English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 01:46 IST

Taylor Swift’s Era Tour becomes highest-grossing concert film, beats Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Eras Tour was also competing at the Golden Globes earlier today against Barbie in the Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Taylor Swift in Eras Tour
Taylor Swift in Eras Tour | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Taylor Swift’s concert film Eras Tour, which released last year on October 20, had created havoc at global box office. Now, just as Swift’s film lost at the Golden Globes, the makers shared a very positive update with all the Taylor Swift fans. Eras Tour is now officially the highest-grossing concert film ever. Taylor Swift’s film beat Michael Jackson’s 2009 concert movie This Is It, which previously held the record with a worldwide figure of 261.2 million dollars.

Taylor Swift in Eras Tour film | Image: Instagram/Taylor Swift

AMC Theatres congratulated Swift for her ‘remarkable performance’

Earlier today, AMC Theatres’ CEO Adam Aron made the official announcement. Aron post, “Now at $261.6 million globally, AMC's first ever released film, TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR just became the highest grossing concert film & highest grossing documentary film of all time. AMC sends our congratulations and eternal gratitude to Taylor Swift for being so remarkable.”

Aron also went on to congratulate Taylor Swift for the accomplishment on behalf of AMC Theatres for her ‘ remarkable and record-setting box office performance.’ Eras Tour’s 261.6 million dollar figure include the box office business of 180 million dollars in North American alone. 

Advertisement
A still from Eras Tour | Image: IMDb

Eras Tour earlier lost to Barbie at the Golden Globes

This news comes as a source of major glee for Taylor Swift fandom, popularly known as Swifties, who were disappointed earlier today after Eras Tour lost out to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in the category of Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. The Eras Tour film was nominated alongside the 2023 hit film Barbie, the criteria for the latest award category being a minimum of $150 million at the worldwide box office, including $100 million or more in North America.

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 00:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News18 minutes ago

  2. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  3. 24-year-old Dies of Electrocution During Cleaning at Pizza Outlet

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Bumrah shares cryptic post to fire back at the critics after No 1 feat

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  5. Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Postponed Due To Congress' Yatra

    Politics News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement