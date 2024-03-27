Advertisement

Emmy-winning actor Jeremy Allen White is in talks to step into the shoes of rock legend Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming feature biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere. Based on Warren Zanes’ book, the biopic will delve into the making of Springsteen’s iconic 1982 album, Nebraska. The adaptation is helmed by Scott Cooper, who is known for his directorial prowess in acclaimed films like Crazy Heart and Black Mass.

Jeremy Allen White file photo | Image: X

What do we know about Bruce Springsteen’s biopic?

The film Deliver Me From Nowhere is based on Warren Zanes' 2023 book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska, which will focus on the creation of Bruce Springsteen's 1982 album Nebraska. Scott Cooper is adapting the script and is set to direct it as well. Gotham Group is developing the project, and Eric Robinson and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein will produce it. Former Netflix film chief Scott Stuber is also developing a film adaptation of Deliver Me From Nowhere. According to The Hollywood Reporter, A24 is also working on this highly anticipated biopic.

Advertisement

Bruce Springsteen’s file photo | Image: X

The film is expected to follow Bruce Springsteen's creative process for his sixth studio album. Nebraska was released two years before his smash hit Born in the USA, which debuted in 1984. Nebraska was ranked No. 150 on Rolling Stone's 2020 list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Advertisement

Who is Bruce Springsteen?

Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen is an American rock musician, songwriter, and guitarist. Nicknamed "the Boss," he has released 21 studio albums over a six-decade career, the majority of which feature his backing band, the E Street Band. With over 140 million albums sold worldwide, he has established himself as one of history's top 35 musical artists.