Updated February 16th, 2024 at 22:12 IST

The Beatles' Paul McCartney Reunites With His Stolen Guitar After Over 50 Years

In 2018, a major international search was launched for Paul McCartney's lost guitar called The Lost Bass Project.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney | Image:Paul McCartney
  • 2 min read
The Beatles legend Paul McCartney has been reunited with a guitar which was stolen more than 50 years ago. He was left devastated after the 1961 Hofner 500/1 bass guitar, used in the creation of many of the bands' hits, was taken from the back of a van in London in October 1972, reports Female First UK. In 2018, a major international search was launched for the missing instrument called The Lost Bass Project.

Paul McCartney is ‘incredibly grateful’ for reuniting with his lost guitar

Almost six years later since the search operation was launched, McCartney has finally got his guitar back. As per Female First UK, he confirmed the news in a statement posted on his website which read: “Following the launch of ... (The) Lost Bass Project, Paul’s 1961 Hofner 500/1 bass guitar, which was stolen in 1972, has been returned. The guitar has been authenticated by Hofner and Paul is incredibly grateful to all those involved.”

(A file photo of Paul | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Paul | Image: Instagram)

The search was launched in 2018 but was reinvigorated in 2023 when it gained extra publicity. A message posted on The Lost Bass Project's website revealed the instrument will need some repairs but is in mostly good condition.

(A file photo of Paul | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Paul | Image: Instagram)

The statement explained, "Finally, after so much searching and investigation, we have Paul’s Lost Bass back with him. Can you imagine how excited Paul was when he heard the news! The bass is complete and still with its original case. It will need some repairs to make it playable again, but a team of professionals can easily carry these out.”

More about the lost guitar

The message explained the searchers had uncovered information about the theft, discovering the identity of the person who had stolen the guitar and then sold it to a pub landlord.

(A file photo of Paul | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Paul | Image: Instagram)

The instrument's journey was then traced over the years until finally "someone living in a terraced house on the south coast of England" remembered they had an old bass guitar stored in their attic and realised its significance.

The statement added: "They got this out and realised just what they had. Within days it was back with Paul McCartney”.

With IANS Inputs

Published February 16th, 2024 at 22:12 IST

