Updated April 8th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

The Crown Star Olivia Colman Finds Self-taped Auditions ‘Disrespectful’ To Actors

According to Olivia Colman, self-taped auditions don't allow actors to receive feedback and form an in-person rapport with casting directors.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Oscar winner Olivia Colman recently weighed in on the entertainment industry's growing dependence on audition tapes. According to her, self-taped auditions don't allow actors to receive feedback and form an in-person rapport with casting directors. 

Olivia Colman isn’t happy with the self-taped audition trend in Hollywood

In a conversation with her Fleabag co-star Andrew Scott for the Interview magazine, Colman said asking actors for self-taped auditions is rude and disrespectful to them. 

 

The actress said, “It’s very disrespectful. It’s basically a memory test, isn’t it? Because they give it to you really late. It’s really rude. I can see how it’s easier for them not to have to do things in the flesh, but I wouldn’t have gotten where I am if I’d had to do self-tapes, because I used to go to auditions knowing that they didn’t want me, but it was so much fun to win them over.”

The practice, which was a stumbling block in collective bargaining negotiations between SAG-AFTRA (actors guild) and the AMPTP (producers alliance) in 2023, gained widespread popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

 

Olivia Colman remembers the early days of her career

Recalling his early days of submitting audition tapes, the "Ripley" actor added: “I used to go into the post office on Denmark Street (in London) and buy myself a zippy bag or whatever, put my videotape in and send it off to America for some f****** thing I was never going to get. It’s horrific. And then you wouldn’t hear anything.”

(with inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

