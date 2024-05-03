Advertisement

The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt released in cinema halls on May 3. While the film has been receiving good reviews, a certain section of the audience did not seem to like a joke in it which referred to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship and the subsequent domestic abuse case and trial. This did not sit well with those who happened to watch the film in its first weekend.

In the David Leitch-directed action-comedy, Hannah Waddingham’s character, Gail Meyer, makes a reference to Depp and Heard‘s turbulent relationship.

Netizens call out 'distasteful' joke in The Fall Guy

In the scene, Waddingham, who plays an executive producer in the movie, reportedly walks into a trailer while looking dishevelled and tells director Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt), “It’s like Amber and Johnny were just in here.” A section of the audience called it "distasteful" and questioned the choice of putting it in the film.

"Domestic violence is not a joke," commented a netizen. Another one wrote, "..and so it should. This was a totally unnecessary line..It's not a joke..and could easily have referenced a heavy metal band and got a louder laugh. It's tone deaf and shows that the VA trial was not taken as seriously as it should have been. Both Gosling and Blunt disappoint."

Depp and Heard's domestic violence trial sparks controversy

Depp and Heard's defamation lawsuit began on April 11, 2022, at the Fairfax County courthouse in Virginia. Following an intense court battle that was also broadcast live and included both actors making bombshell allegations against each other, a jury ruled in Depp’s favour on all three claims that he was defamed by Heard’s op-ed and was awarded millions in damages.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard | Image: AP

Heard also brought a countersuit against Depp, in which she won one of three defamation claims and was awarded $2 million in damages. Following the trial, Depp is working his way back in the film industry while Heard is settled in Spain with her daughter.