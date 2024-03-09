×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

The Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey On Hiding Her Pregnancy: I Had No Obligation To Expose Him

Halle Bailey essayed the titular role in 2023's live action version of The Little Mermaid. She welcomed a son, Halo, in January of this year.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Halle Bailey | Image:hallebailey/Instagram
2023 was a keynote year for Halle Bailey as she landed one of her biggest roles - that of Little Mermaid in Disney's live action reboot of the fairytale classic. The film received mixed reviews, something which reflected in its underwhelming box office collections. However, all that noise has dimmed in relation to what has been the biggest blessing - her son Halo, whom she welcomed secretly.

Halle Bailey opens up on why she hid her pregnancy


For the unversed, Halle Bailey walked the red carpet for the premiere of The Color Purple. Pregnant at the time, the actress had concealed her baby bump under a multi-tiered ruffle dress. Her recent appearance at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards saw her be brutally honest about why she intentionally hid the news of her pregnancy.

She said, "There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone". She further added that her son Halo, "was my gift, is the greatest blessing and I had no obligation to expose him, me or my family to that unyielding spotlight...What was one of the biggest highlights of my life, and to be real, one of the biggest challenges too, cannot compare to the biggest joy of my life and that was becoming a mom to my perfect little angel, Halo."

Halle Bailey introduced Halo to the world in January


Though Halle had hid her pregnancy throughout the gestation period, she formally announced the arrival of her son Halo, with boyfriend DDG, through an Instagram post in early January. Reflecting on how special the new year has been, she shared a picture of Halo's hand in hers with an adjoining caption. 

The caption to her post read, "even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you".

Published March 9th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

