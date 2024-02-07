The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Trailer: Henry Cavill Leads The Action Spy Comedy

Advertisement

The much awaited trailer of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, starring Henry Cavill in the lead role, is finally out. The movie is based on real events from World War 2. In the movie, Henry leads a secret rogue group fighting the Nazis. The action spy comedy takes its inspiration from true events about the UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s secret WWII combat organization.

Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare trailer out

The synopsis on YouTube states, “Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.”

The movie will be released on April 19.

Advertisement

The trailer starts with Gus March Philips, Henry’s character, receiving instructions to lead a mission in the North Atlantic. As they embark on an ‘unsanctioned, unauthorised’ mission, adventure awaits.

Advertisement

Apart from Henry, the movie features Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusanmokun, Henrique Zaga, Til Schweiger, with Henry Golding, and Cary Elwes.

Henry Cavill on Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Meanwhile, earlier, Henry called The Snyder Cut “the famous-slash-infamous-slash-all-sorts-of-things Snyder Cut”. The actor said that he cannot really say anything aside from the fact, which he and everyone know, that it will be releasing on HBO Max. Cavill believes it will be Zack Snyder’s final vision of the movie. He said that he does not know anything more than that. Henry Cavill added that he is just really happy that Zack Snyder is getting to release his version of Justice League.