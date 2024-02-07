Advertisement

Tom Hopper has joined the cast of the popular series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf as a regular. The prequel series from the Amazon streamer which is set five years before The Terminal List focused on enigmatic Special Operator Ben Edwards portrayed by Taylor Kitsch. Tom Hopper who stars alongside Kitsch, is set to play a fan-favorite character. He will be playing the role of Raife Hastings who is a hunter, protector, guardian, and Navy SEAL.

The stellar cast of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

In addition, the show features other iconic Carr characters such as James Reece played by Chris Pratt, Mohammed Mo Farooq, and Ernest Boozer Vickers played by Jared Shaw. It’s an elevated espionage thriller that takes viewers on Edwards’ journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it.

The latest news comes after Prime Video confirmed a second season of The Terminal List last year, which will be based on Carr’s New York Times best-selling novel True Believer. The original series is produced by MRC Television.

All you need to know about The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf has been co-created by New York Times best-selling author Jack Carr and The Terminal List Season 1 creator and showrunner David DiGilio.

The new series, which is a co-production from Amazon Studios and MRC Television/Civic Center Media, is executive produced by Kitsch, Carr, and DiGilio, alongside Pratt through Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick through Hill District Media, pilot director Frederick E.O. Toye, writer/former Army Ranger Max Adams and actor/writer/former Navy SEAL Jared Shaw.

Hopper currently stars in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, which is preparing for a fourth and final season. His other credits include Starz’s Black Sails as Billy Bones, as well as appearances on Game of Thrones, Merlin, and Barbarians Rising. Plus he has worked in films such as Love in the Villa, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, and Terminator: Dark Fate.

