The cast of James Gunn's Superman, has just expanded with a veteran name joining the familiar faces leading the much-awaited superhero flick. Wendell Pierce has been brought on board for the James Gunn directorial. Details about Pierce's role in Superman have also been doing the rounds of the internet.

Wendell Pierce joins James Gunn's Superman



As per a Variety report, Wendell Pierce has joined the cast of James Gunn's Superman. The veteran actor will be essaying the role of Perry White, the editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet newspaper, Clark Kent, aka, Superman's place of employment. The last actor to play this role Laurence Fishburne both in Man of Steel as well as Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The titular role in the film will be played by David Corenswet with Lois Lane being essayed by Rachel Brosnahan. Jimmy Olsen will be essayed by Skyler Gisondo. The film also stars Nicholas Hoult as villain Lex Luthor, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Superman underwent a name change mid-production



James Gunn, on February 29, took to his social media handles to share a crucial update about the film. Initially titled Superman: Legacy, Gunn feels just the name of the immortal superhero would be a better fit for the film. Sharing trivia on Superman, Gunn revealed how the principal photography for the film, commenced on February 29 - which also happens to be the man of steel's birthday, as per the original titles. The post not just intimation over the name switch but also confirmed Superman's release date as being set for July 2025.

The caption to the post read, "Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday. When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025."