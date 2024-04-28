Advertisement

Not every noteworthy actor in showbiz hails from a family endowed with cinematic legacy. However, while most actors, upon tasting the limelight, chase it to create a legacy of their own, there are also a few rare instances where an actor's love for the craft supersedes any desire for living a famed life. This eventuality is even rarer to come across, after an actor has obtained the honour of lifting an Oscar.

This Oscar-winning actor returned to being a Starbucks employee, by choice



The actor in question makes a strong case for representation in cinema, considering his history-scripting Academy Award win as he became the first actor with Downs Syndrome, to win an Oscar. The name in question, is none other than James Martin. Martin won an Oscar for his role of Lorcan in the 2022 short film, An Irish Goodbye. Speaking about what it means for the Downs Syndrome community at large, as retrieved via Starbucks Stories & News, he said, "Being the first person with Down Syndrome to win an Oscar was a great feeling. It made history, and more importantly, it showed others with a variety of disabilities that it was possible. That really means something to them."

James Martin was one of the main stars in An Irish Goodbye, the short drama film about two brothers who are brought together following the death of their mother. He went back to work at #Starbucks after winning an Oscar. ☺ pic.twitter.com/AgpiyizrSz — agent Smith (@agnt_Smith_page)

Referring to his decision to return to Starbucks after he was done filming for An Irish Goodbye, Martin elaborated, "I’ve always enjoyed my job at Starbucks and just carried on as normal until the filming for An Irish Goodbye started. When that ended, I went back to Starbucks and picked up where I left off."

What is next for James Martin?



James Martin is currently gearing up to be seen in a role in Fairview Park, with three other projects, reportedly in the works. In lieu of focusing on his acting career which appears to be taking off, Martin has taken some time off Starbucks. However, the possibility of working there again, is something he wholeheartedly looks forward to.

Martin added, "I have never said that I wouldn’t come back to Starbucks, but at present, I am just too busy, and they understand that. They have always been very supportive of me, and I appreciate that."