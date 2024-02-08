Advertisement

Golden Globes 2024 found itself wrapped in an alleged drama involving Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Kylie Jenner. A moment during the event sparked widespread speculations, leading to assumptions of tension between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner, particularly regarding a photo request involving Timothee Chalamet. However, the Dune actor has finally broken his silence on the ongoing issue.

A file photo of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift | Image: @briesolitz/X

What happened during the Golden Globes?

During a commercial break at the event, cameras captured Selena Gomez going to Taylor Swift's table and engaging in a whispered conversation. Fans speculated that Gomez purportedly relayed Jenner's refusal to grant a photo request involving Timothee Chalamet. This alleged incident gained traction due to Taylor Swift's history with the Kardashian family, specifically Kim Kardashian, and Gomez's connections with Jenner's friend, Hailey Bieber.

Advertisement

Timothee Chalamet clears the air

In a recent run-in with TMZ, Timothee Chalamet attempted to diffuse the rumoured drama surrounding the incident. Despite trying to evade the outlet during a stroll in Los Angeles, he reluctantly addressed the situation. When questioned about his relationship with Selena Gomez, Chalamet affirmed they were on good terms. Pressed further about potential animosity between Gomez and Jenner, Chalamet stated, "No... They're good."

A file photo of Timothee and Kylie| Image: @briesolitz/X

Amid the swirling gossip, Chalamet, Jenner, Gomez, and Swift appeared to have enjoyed their night at the Golden Globes. Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who attended as each other's dates, displayed affection throughout the event. Despite Chalamet's nomination for Best Male Actor in a motion picture for his role in Wonka, the award went to Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers. Meanwhile, Swift and Gomez faced competition in their respective categories but didn't secure wins, with Ayo Edebiri and Barbie triumphing in their categories.

A file photo of Selena Gomez, Kylie, and Timothee | Image: @briesolitz/X

Despite widespread speculation, Selena Gomez did not gossip about Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes with her close friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry.

