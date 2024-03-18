Advertisement

Actor Timothée Chalamet has begun filming for the highly anticipated biopic of the legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. Recent pictures obtained by PEOPLE offer a sneak peek into the production as the 28-year-old actor delves into his role under the direction of James Mangold.

Timothée Chalamet's first look as Bob Dylan is out now

In the images, the Dune star is spotted roaming on the film set, adorned in attire similar to the 1960s era. Clad in a brown shirt and jeans, Chalamet adds authenticity to his portrayal with a weathered green jacket, an orange scarf, and a quaint hat, complemented by a vintage guitar case and a sizable yellow backpack. The scene is further improved by the presence of a classic car displaying the essence of the bygone era.

Timothee Chalamet on the set of the Bob Dylan biopic in New York City. pic.twitter.com/erBqHULVoA — 21 (@21metgala) March 17, 2024

While details regarding the biopic remain under wraps, Mangold had previously disclosed that Chalamet would lend his own vocals for the film. Set to chronicle Dylan's formative years, the biopic promises an intimate exploration of the iconic musician's journey toward global prominence.

What more do we know about Bob Dylan’s biopic?

Chalamet's involvement in the project was officially confirmed in 2020 when Searchlight Pictures announced its collaboration with Mangold and the actor. This marks a continuation of Chalamet's foray into musical roles, following his portrayal of the chocolatier Willy Wonka in the prequel film Wonka, which achieved significant success at the box office. The movie grossed over $600 million worldwide since its release in December 2023.

Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka | Image: IMDb

Fresh off his Oscar-nominated performance in Call Me By Your Name, Chalamet entertained audiences once again in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two. His portrayal of Paul Atreides in the epic sci-fi saga, alongside an ensemble cast including Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and Zendaya, contributed to the film's global box office success. The project ended up earning $400 million worldwide.