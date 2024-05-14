Advertisement

Thirty-eight years ago today, Tony Scott's high-flying blockbuster, Top Gun, soared into theaters, leaving a mark on cinema history. The adrenaline-packed film not only solidified its place as a crucial piece of cinematic lore but also served as a launchpad for Tom Cruise's ascent to Hollywood stardom. Celebrating this milestone, Cruise, who portrayed the iconic character Pete Maverick Mitchell, took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt tribute.

Tom Cruise gets nostalgic

In a series of nostalgic photos from the 1986 set, Tom Cruise reminisced about his time alongside co-star Val Kilmer, the late director Tony Scott, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Among the snapshots were scenes from the filming of the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

From receiving direction from Tony Scott to candid moments with the cast on the iconic air hangar set, Cruise's post offered a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes magic of the film. Grateful for the unwavering support of fans over the years, Tom Cruise expressed his gratitude, saying, "It’s incredible to look back on the thirty-eight years of Top Gun. To the fans who have been with us since the start, there wouldn’t be a Top Gun Day without you."

What more do we know about Top Gun?

Top Gun made an instant impact upon its release on May 16, 1986, following Pete Mitchell's journey through the US Navy's Fighter Weapons School, aka Top Gun. Alongside Tom Cruise, the film featured performances from Anthony Edwards, Kelly McGillis, and Val Kilmer. It became one of the highest-grossing films of the year, clinching an Academy Award for Best Original Song and earning nominations in three other categories, including Best Editing, Best Sound, and Best Sound Effects Editing.