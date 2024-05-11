Advertisement

Hollywood stars Willem Dafoe and Tom Hiddleston are set to feature together in a biopic on legendary Nepalese-Indian mountaineer Tenzing Norgay, one of the first two people to reach the summit of Mount Everest. Norgay was the Sherpa guide of Edmund Hillary and the two had scaled the treacherous terrains of the world’s highest mountain peak in May 1953. The film, titled Tenzing, will feature Loki star Hiddleston as Hillary, while Poor Things actor Dafoe will play the English expedition leader, Colonel John Hunt.

The makers are currently in search of an actor to play the lead role. According to Deadline, the movie comes from acclaimed filmmaker Jennifer Peedom, who has the exclusive rights to tell Tenzing’s story via his family and has a close relationship with the Sherpa community. Peedom, known for her documentaries Solo, Sherpa and Mountain, will direct the project from a script by Luke Davies.

According to the official synopsis, the movie will show how Tibetan-born Tenzing and New Zealand mountaineer Hillary, both outsiders on a British Expedition, defied insurmountable odds to achieve what was once thought impossible, reaching the summit of the world’s tallest mountain, Mount Everest.

"After six previous attempts, Tenzing risked everything for one final venture. He had to navigate treacherous politics and perilous weather as he embarked on the most significant climb of his life. Through it all, he did so with humor, warmth, and generosity towards his fellow climbers, but also deep reverence and respect for the sacred Mother Goddess of his Mountain, Chomolungma," it read.

Tenzing will be produced by Liz Watts, Emile Sherman and Iain Canning for See-Saw Films, alongside Peedom and Davies. Filmmaker David Michod will executive produce along with Simon Gillis and Norbu Tenzing.