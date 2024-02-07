Advertisement

Lewis Pullman, Bill Pullman's son, is undoubtedly a rising star thanks to his parts in The Starling Girl, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial. However, if a recent media report is to be believed, the actor is going to become even more famous and busy. Pullman has reportedly started preliminary talks to take Steven Yeun's place in Marvel's Thunderbolts. He would be assuming the role of the incredibly strong Sentry in the MCU.

Lewis Pullman Marvel’s top choice for Thunderbolts

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Lewis Pullman is currently the front-runner to take Steven Yeun's place as the antihero Sentry in Thunderbolts, the upcoming antihero movie from Marvel Studios. Pullman will be a part of an impressive ensemble that includes Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, and David Harbour while Jake Schreier is directing the movie.

Why Steven Yeun dropped out of Thunderbolts?

Steven Yeun confirmed his exit from the project earlier this month. According to reports, the actor was not pleased with how his character in the film might have developed and opted out of the project due to scheduling issues. Similar to numerous tentpoles, Thunderbolts was impacted by the simultaneous writers' and actors' strikes that occurred in 2022, causing chaos in shooting schedules.

Thunderbolts, which was first scheduled to release in July 2024, was postponed until July 2025. This is the most recent major casting change after Jonathan Majors' official dismissal from the Kang The Conqueror role.

Speaking about Yeun, he remains extremely busy. He is scheduled to star opposite Kristen Stewart in the feature film Love Me and Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17 later this year. He is also one of the voice actors of the superhero series Invincible, slated to premiere on Prime Video.