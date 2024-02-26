English
Updated February 26th, 2024 at 21:18 IST

Travis Kelce Picks THIS Singer Over Taylor Swift For Marriage In Resurfaced Interview Clip

Travis Kelce's old interview may just land him in a cheeky soup with all of Taylor's fans with the video showing the footballer pick Katy Perry over Swift.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce | Image:X
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have unknowingly created a prime spot for themselves in the highest-ranking headlines, owing to their whirlwind romance, which has been well in motion since the end of 2023. While the two, coupled with their ample public display of affection - and wholesome mutual support in their professional endeavours - paint a rather adorable picture, a former interview response from the American footballer sees him clearly sideline Swift, picking another pop star over her for his hypothetical wedding.

Is Taylor Swift not Travis Kelce's first choice?


In an old interview clip from 2016, brought to the forefront recently by TMZ, Travis Kelce has a slightly surprising response when it comes to picking a life partner - hypothetical of course. The clip in question shows the Chief's tight end being posed with a 'Marry, Kiss, Kill' conundrum. Kelce was given the options of Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. 

While Kelce was uncomfortable with the idea of killing someone, never mind hypothetically, he ultimately picked Ariana's name for the same. Then, with Taylor being picked for the 'kiss' option, Kelce went with Katy's name for the 'marry'. Kelce responded, "That’s messed up, I don’t want to kill any of them...Ariana, I’d kill, unfortunately. Love you, but you’re gone. And then Taylor Swift would be kiss and Katy Perry…Katy Perry would be the marry."

Travis Kelce recently visited Taylor Swift in Australia


Travis Kelce recently flew down to Sydney, for a period of two days in lieu of visiting Taylor Swift. Swift's visit to Australia comes ahead of her Sydney show under the Eras tour. The much in love couple paid a visit to the Sydney Zoo.

This was followed up by sailing expedition away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 21:18 IST

