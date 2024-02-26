Advertisement

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have unknowingly created a prime spot for themselves in the highest-ranking headlines, owing to their whirlwind romance, which has been well in motion since the end of 2023. While the two, coupled with their ample public display of affection - and wholesome mutual support in their professional endeavours - paint a rather adorable picture, a former interview response from the American footballer sees him clearly sideline Swift, picking another pop star over her for his hypothetical wedding.

Is Taylor Swift not Travis Kelce's first choice?



In an old interview clip from 2016, brought to the forefront recently by TMZ, Travis Kelce has a slightly surprising response when it comes to picking a life partner - hypothetical of course. The clip in question shows the Chief's tight end being posed with a 'Marry, Kiss, Kill' conundrum. Kelce was given the options of Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

This older video is being resurfaced where Travis Kelce plays Kill, Marry and Kiss using Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry.



Surprisingly, he does not choose marriage with Taylor Swift 👀



pic.twitter.com/JZ1iVSf7ql — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) October 3, 2023



While Kelce was uncomfortable with the idea of killing someone, never mind hypothetically, he ultimately picked Ariana's name for the same. Then, with Taylor being picked for the 'kiss' option, Kelce went with Katy's name for the 'marry'. Kelce responded, "That’s messed up, I don’t want to kill any of them...Ariana, I’d kill, unfortunately. Love you, but you’re gone. And then Taylor Swift would be kiss and Katy Perry…Katy Perry would be the marry."

Travis Kelce recently visited Taylor Swift in Australia



Travis Kelce recently flew down to Sydney, for a period of two days in lieu of visiting Taylor Swift. Swift's visit to Australia comes ahead of her Sydney show under the Eras tour. The much in love couple paid a visit to the Sydney Zoo.

This was followed up by sailing expedition away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.