Updated February 1st, 2024 at 14:37 IST

Trevor Noah Reveals He Got A ‘Random Call’ From Jennifer Lopez To Appear In Her Upcoming Movie

Comedian Trevor Noah received a call from Jennifer Lopez and thought that it was a prank.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Trevor Reveals He Got A ‘Random Call’ From Jennifer For THIS Reason
Trevor Reveals He Got A ‘Random Call’ From Jennifer For THIS Reason | Image:X
Renowned comedian Trevor Noah who is set to return as the host for the 2024 Grammys has revealed that he received a call from American pop sensation Jennifer Lopez. The call was made to ask Trevor to appear in her upcoming streaming musical film ‘This Is Me...Now: A Love Story’. The comedian opened up about his experience and said that he could not believe that it was real. 

Trevor Noah to appear in Jennifer Lopez’s musical film 

In an interview with People magazine, Trevor said, "That was a random call where your phone rings, and it's Jennifer Lopez, and you're like, 'This must be a prank,'”. He added, "And she wants you to come and do a cameo in her visual experience, and you're like, 'Whoa. I mean, I don't know what I'm doing, but OK, I'll join in’.”

Earlier this month, Lopez, 54, unveiled the trailer for her Prime Video movie ‘This Is Me...Now: A Love Story’, which arrives in tandem with her new album on February 16.

More about This Is Me...Now: A Love Story

In the film, the singer will be joined by her husband Ben Affleck. It also features celebrities including Fat Joe, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sadhguru and Derek Hough.

Speaking about the same, Trevor said, "There's just a fun collection of people who've come together to celebrate an icon and somebody who has, across different genres, really just blazed her own trail.” He further added, "It was a lot of fun.”

Noah further revealed that he does not really know too much about it as they were “very secretive.” The comic said, "I only know about my parts of what it is, but I don't know about all of it. I too am waiting to see what it's going to be.”

With inputs from IANS

Published February 1st, 2024 at 14:34 IST

