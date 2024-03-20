×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

Two Decades After Losing The Role, Jake Gyllenhaal Says Playing Batman ‘Would Be An Honour’

In an interview with Screenrant, Gyllenhaal was asked if he would be interested in playing Batman. His response is now going viral on the internet.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal | Image:Jake Gyllenhaal/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Jake Gyllenhaal, who lost the role of Batman to Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, has now opened up about the same. Gyllenhaal was asked if he was still interested in playing Batman. His response is now winning hearts on the internet. 

Jake Gyllenhaal shares if he will be interested in playing Batman 

In an interview with Screenrant, Gyllenhaal was asked if he would be interested in playing Batman. To this, he said, “Oh, man. That’s a classic [role]. It’s an honor.” 

File photo of Jake Gyllenhaal | Image; IMDB

The actor further added, “Speaking of playing roles that other incredible actors have played in the past … When I think about it, I’m going to play Iago in Othello with Denzel Washington, and I think about like the history of actors that have played that role throughout time, and I’m intimidated by that. So that’s the first level. That’s what I’m working on right now. But of course. It would be an honor always. Those types of things and those roles are classics.”

More about Batman franchise

David S Goyer came up with the story for Batman Begins and co-wrote the script of the first film in Nolan's trilogy with the director. He recently confirmed rumours that Gyllenhaal was his personal favourite to play Batman. Gyllenhaal later joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain Mysterio opposite Tom Holland in 2019's superhero picture Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Currently, Robert Pattinson plays Batman on the big screen for Warner Bros' The Batman films directed by Matt Reeves.

An actor will soon be found to headline Batman: The Brave and the Bold, to be helmed by The Flash director Andy Muschietti. This film will officially bring Batman into the new universe that is being created by DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran.

With inputs from PTI

Published March 20th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

